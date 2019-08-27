Chrissy Teigen Calls out Husband John Legend on Social Media and Receives Epic Clapback in Return

John Legend is proving that he is a “good Instagram husband” after his wife, Chrissy Teigen, suggested that there is one aspect of their marriage that he needs to work on: his photography skills. On Saturday, Teigen took to the social media platform to playfully call her husband of six years out, revealing that she lacks photos of herself because she is the “designated photo taker.”

“I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family and no one else seems to care to be thoughtful and take good photos of me they merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambience,” Teigen captioned the sweet snap. “but it’s okay. such is the life I chose. (To john).”

Responding to the criticism, the “All of Me” singer simply wrote, “Wow,” in the comments section, though he was quick to fire back. Taking to his own account, Legend shared a photo of his wife.

“When your wife says you’re a bad Instagram husband but you’re like…” he wrote.

Unafraid to call him out a second time, Tiegen jokingly quipped in the comments section, “I took this.”

“Take that back,” Legend replied.

The EGOT winner then tried again, sharing another photo of his wife, writing, “Photo by ….me!” and adding the hashtag “Good Instagram Husband.”

The playful back and forth garnered plenty of chatter in the comments sections of the posts, with the couple’s close friend and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin adding his two cents.

“Can someone please acknowledge their Instagram friend who is there to pick you off the ground dust you off and takes the best content? [Chrissy Teigen],” he wrote.

“That’s right,” one fan wrote on Legend’s final post, which Teigen had given the seal of approval on back when she initially shared the photo days earlier. “prove her wrong, you’re selfless too.

“The pettiness,” another commented.

This is far from the first time that Tiegen has publicly teased her husband. Back in February, she joked about cheating on Legend when sharing a photo of their then 9-month-old son Miles Theodore.

“It’s important to cheat with people who look like your husband,” she joked in the comments section of the post.