Chris Pratt’s Picnic Date With Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Sparks Romance Rumors

Chris Pratt reportedly spent Sunday with Katherine Schwarzenegger, prompting rumors that the actor is falling into a new romance.

Pratt has a five-year-old son, Jack, from his recently defunct marriage to actress Anna Faris. However, according to a report by PEOPLE, Jack spent Father’s Day with Faris in Italy along with her new boyfriend, Michael Barrett.

This left Pratt free for his picnic with the eldest daughter of iconic action star Arnold Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger, 28, was reportedly laughing and smiling throughout their get-together. She and Pratt arrived together in his red pick-up truck, and were spotted sharing a simple meal of sandwiches, potato chips and apples on a Santa Barbara park bench.

Sources close to the 38-year-old actor said that he has been tentatively dipping his toe back into romantic waters since his divorce.

“It seems he has been on dates, but not dated anyone seriously after he separated from Anna,” an insider said.

They said that Pratt’s real focus is on spending as much time with his son as humanly possible.

“When Chris is not working, he spends a lot of time with Jack,” they said simply. On Instagram, Pratt has posted photos of their quality time. Last month, he gave his fans a look at their father-son trip to the Universal Studios theme park.

“Jack (seen here in blue Optimus Prime helmet) went to Universal Studios with his buddy the other day. He comes home and tells me he met the ‘real’ raptor trainer,” Pratt wrote snidely. “Big shout out to all the park performers out there keepin’ it real on a daily basis. Our kids’ smiles say it all. Keep up the good work.”

In April, fans fawned over a video Pratt posted of Jack on his farm.

Pratt and Faris announced their split in October. The two have reportedly had wildly different reactions to the divorced life. Faris entered a serious relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett not long after. Fans were unsettled by how fast it happened, and Pratt was reportedly displeased that Jack began spending so much time with a new man so quickly.

The co-parents have reportedly argued quite a bit about Faris’ new romance, according to a report by In Touch Weekly.

“She didn’t sit Chris down and say, ‘Jack is going to meet Michael,’” the source explained. “That conversation should have happened first, but it didn’t. That’s why Chris was so upset.”

Faris reportedly spoke to Pratt about Barrett only after photos of him carrying Jack had come out in the press.