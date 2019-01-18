Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Move in Together

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have settled in together in a cozy Los Angeles home just days after announcing their engagement.

According to a source close to the newly engaged couple, the Guardians of the Galaxy star packed up his things and headed from his home in the Hollywood Hills to instead join his fiancée in west Los Angeles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Since they started dating, Katherine has taken Chris to all of her favorite neighborhood places,” a source told PEOPLE. “And Chris clearly likes her neighborhood.”

Pratt and Schwarzeneger started their big move on Friday, with Pratt taking to his Instagram account to document the special occasion.

“I love moving!!” he captioned a video showing himself helping Schwarzenegger move out of her home in Santa Monica. “Picking up heavy things and moving them into the back of a truck was my major in college! (Full disclosure Chris Pratt did not go to a moving college but he did went to community college for a hot second).”

The couple will be living close to Pratt’s ex-wife, Anna Faris, as their divorce settlement called for them to live no further than five miles away from one another until their 6-year-old son Jack completed the sixth grade. It is reported that Faris is now also living in west Los Angeles, though the former couple’s close proximity to one another amid the blossoming love will not be a point of contention. Following the engagement news, Faris was quick to congratulate the couple.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement in a social media post Sunday, the couple writing that they were “thrilled” to be taking this next step in their lives together. Prior to dropping to one knee, though, Pratt had some important business to tend to: asking Schwarzenegger’s parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, for permission.

“He asked for Maria and Arnold ‘s blessing and was very traditional about things,” a source said. “They are a very tight-knit crew — and they love that Chris is a good-hearted, family-oriented person. From the beginning, Chris has been part of family activities and dinners at Maria’s home — he dotes on Katherine.”

The couple’s engagement comes just seven months after they were first spotted together on a Father’s Day picnic in Los Angeles following his August 2017 split from Anna Faris. While the couple has not publicly commented on when they will tie the knot, several sources have claimed they are planning a wedding for this summer.