Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Instagram Wedding Caption Draws Criticism Among Fans

The news of Chris Pratt’s marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger broke late on Saturday night, leading to many friends and fans to shower the couple with praise. But once the couple shared their first wedding photos on Instagram, some folks shared their criticism of the couple and their happy day.

The couple shared a photo on their respective Instagram pages, with Pratt including a caption confirming the marriage.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” he wrote. “We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

The main sticking point for critics? The wedding being the best day of Pratt’s life, particularly when he has a son. Several users floated into the comments section on the couple’s respective posts to let their opinions known, dumping some cold water on the ceremony.

“I would think the best day of his life would be the day his son was born, but carry on,” one commenter wrote on Schwarzenegger’s post, adding in a hot beverage emoji.

“The best day in his life was the birth of his son…maybe,” another added, dropping a rolling eyes emoji at the end.

Pratt’s post also received some vitriol, with more direct criticism for the claims that his wedding was the “best day.”

“Don’t you have a son? Wasn’t his birth the best day of your life. I mean, dad first, right?” one user chided the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

“You have a child, wasn’t his birth the best day of your life?” another wrote, ending with a quizzical face emoji.

Pratt is the father of son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris. The couple made it clear that the upbringing of their son was the most important goal following their shocking split in 2017.

Pratt and Faris announced they were legally separating in August 2017, divorcing shortly after and moving on to other relationships. Faris has made it clear she doesn’t intend to marry again for quite a while despite dating Michael Barrett for over a year and a half at this point.

The Jurassic World star didn’t hesitate to move on to another marriage, though. He began dating Katherine Schwarzenegger around mid-2018, announcing their engagement in January 2019.

Initial rumors indicated the couple were planning a fall wedding and were trying to sync up their schedules. The surprise announcement on Saturday night came after days of photographic evidence and leaks, hinting that the ceremony was happening very soon.

Now that the couple is official, all eyes will be on the announcement for their first baby together. You have to think the critics will be back once again when that announcement is made.