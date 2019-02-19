Chris Pratt and Fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Newest Addition to Their Family

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed a new member to their new family for Valentine’s Day.

The actor took to Instagram Thursday to show off the new addition to his farm, revealing he had adopted a new baby lamb he was thinking of calling “Cupid.”

Pratt, who owns a farm in Washington, then shared a photo of his fiancee cuddling up with the animal.

“[Katherine Schwarzenegger] rocks the latest trend in fierce accessories. The eggshell wool baby lamb. Super high maintenance but worth it for this fashion icon,” the actor joked alongside the pic posted on Saturday, adding the hashtag, “farm life.”

The Avengers: Infinity War star seems to spend a lot of time in his farm whenever he’s not working, and it seems that his fiancee is fitting right in.

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Pratt said that his son Jack, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, loves the outdoors.

“[Jack] loves all the Legos I get to bring home. That’s pretty cool, but at the end of the day, I think he likes going to the farm more,” he revealed.

Back in January, Pratt told the outlet he pictured spending a lot more time on the farm, as well as more kids with Schwarzenegger, in the future.

“The future? Oh, lots of kids,” he said. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life.”

“I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets,” Pratt added.

The Lego Movie 2 star revealed recently to Us Weekly that while wedding planning has not officially begun, the actor and the model know what they want to do when it comes to theme and date.

“A little, you know, maybe fall, winter kind of thing and you know, we’ve got a lot to get done,” Pratt said.

The couple announced their engagement on Jan. 13.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” the former Parks and Recreation alum wrote.

Schwarzenegger recently broke her social media silence on the relationship to express her love for Pratt on the release of his latest film.

“So incredibly proud of my amazing, talented and hardworking fiancé everyday, but especially today because his movie, THE LEGO MOVIE 2, IS FINALLY OUT! These special little characters (that were played with every morning and night) Emmet and Rex are voiced by my love, and he did such a great job,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “Head to the theater tonight with your friends, family, kids or even with your pup! It’s so much fun and all about the power friendship! Yayyyyy LEGO!”