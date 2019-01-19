Chris Pratt Reportedly on ‘Fast Track’ to Engagement With Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris finalized their divorce less than a month ago, but the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star is reportedly on the “fast track” to get engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

“Chris has fallen in love with Katherine and has told her that she is the last person he will ever kiss,” a source close to Pratt told Hollywood Life. “They are without a doubt in the honeymoon phase of their relationship.”

The source said Pratt is “loving every minute” he spends with the 28-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

“She encompasses everything he wants in a partner. She’s beautiful, smart and caring and understands his humor,” the source said, adding that Katherine is “wonderful and genuine” towards Pratt’s 6-year-old son with Faris, Jack.

Pratt and Faris announced their split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. On Oct. 16, Faris’ lawyer reportedly asked the court to expedite the divorce process so that the stars would not have to go through the backed-up court system and could have an added layer of privacy.

On Friday, E! News reported that the divorce was a done deal and all documents were signed two weeks ago.

“The judge signed the judgement on October 24 so their relationship status was dissolved as of October 24. The papers were filed with the courthouse today, Nov. 2,” a source told the outlet. “It’s all very amicable and always has been between them because they just want what’s best for Jack.”

So amicable that Faris and Pratt even spent Halloween together, trick-or-treating with Jack. Pratt and Schwarzenegger dressed as Vikings, while Faris was dressed as Snow White. Faris’ boyfriend Michael Barrett jokingly dressed as Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, while Jack was dressed as a ninja.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger first met over the summer, and were reportedly set up by Shriver. The two confirmed their romance with a kiss caught on camera by paparazzi photographers who spotted them taking Jack to church together. Since then, various sources have said they are inseparable.

“They’re such a great fit together. It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later,” a source told PEOPLE in September. “Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”

Another source told Entertainment Tonight last month they are “inseparable,” adding, “They just love each other’s company and have so much in common.”

Pratt was most recently seen in this year’s blockbusters, Avengers: Infinity War and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. He is reportedly in talks to star in Fast, a thriller written by Sons of Anarchy actor Taylor Sheridan, while he waits for production on Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 to start.

As for Schwarzenegger, she has written a handful of books, including the children’s book, Maverick and Me.

Photo credit: Instagram / @roundpondestate