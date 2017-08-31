Chris Pratt’s Celebrity Status Reportedly Caused ‘Tension’ With Anna Faris

After shocking fans with their joint announcement that they would be legally separating after eight years of marriage, reports are surfacing that Chris Pratt's new found celebrity status was the culprit in the rift between him and wife, Anna Faris.

When Pratt and Faris walked down the aisle in 2009, Faris' career was climbing with recent roles in The House Bunny, Scary Movie 4 and Brokeback Mountain. Pratt's career was just about to take off with the hilarious NBC sitcom, Parks and Recreation, garnering him the role as Star Lord in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy.

Sources tell Us Weekly that it was Pratt's rise to fame that knocked their marriage down a few pegs.

"Chris became this huge movie star and Anna wasn't getting any big jobs," one source tells Us. "She was the more famous and sexy one at the start of their relationship and then things took a turn."

The source also reveals that the two, who share 4-year-old, Jack, have always been competitive with each other, adding, "When they're in a big group, they each want to be the one telling the funniest joke."

Another source reverberates Pratt's movie star status as a reason for causing problems, saying, "It definitely caused tension in their marriage."

In 2007, Faris blamed such reasoning for her divorce from actor, Ben Indra. While her career took off, his stalled, telling Marie Claire magazine in 2011 that fame "kind of destroyed" her marriage, adding that the "divide became too great."

While it is unclear what the real reason is, earlier this week TMZ's sources claimed that Faris views marriage more traditionally, with hopes for a unit to be together most of the time and have a home base, which has been Los Angeles for her in recent years. The Mom star also reportedly wanted more children, while the tabloid agency reported Pratt did not because his career is at an all-time high right now.

