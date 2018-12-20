Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Sell $5 Million Mansion They Shared

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have sold their Hollywood Hills mansion, ending one of the final connections the former couple had following their divorce.

First reported by The Blast, the Mediterranean-style mansion located in the Hollywood Hills was initially put on the market on Dec. 3 with an asking price of $4.995 million, and it seems to be off the market just weeks later. It is not known at what price the buyer snagged the sprawling estate, but Pratt and Faris have reportedly accepted the offer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The home, purchased by the former Hollywood power couple in 2013 for $3.3 million, sits on a 25,000-square-foot lot and boasts 4,700-square-feet of living space, according to the Daily Mail. After purchasing the home, the actors did a series of renovations on it to update it, including the addition of a speakeasy-inspired wet bar.

Originally built in 1979, the mansion features three bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and an office space. The master bedroom boasts custom-made walk-in closets as well as a sitting area that has a built-in fireplace. The room, which leads into a spa bathroom, also has a balcony that looks over the lot, which boasts a three-car garage.

The former couple’s decision to sell the property comes just weeks after Faris sold a home from her first marriage to Ben Indra and just weeks after she and Pratt finalized their divorce after having announced their decision to separate in August of 2017. Pratt and Faris, who had met in 2007 on the set of Take Me Home Tonight and married in 2009, announced their decision in joint statement.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” they said. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Since the split, the former couple seem to have moved on to new love interests, with Faris dating cinematographer Michael Barrett since October 2017 and Pratt having a relationship with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine since April.

Despite their split, Pratt and Faris have been spotted together on numerous occasions, even going on a double date on Halloween night to take their 7-year-old son Jack trick-or-treating.