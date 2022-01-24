Chris Martin Accidentally Crashes Dakota Johnson’s Zoom Interview

Chris Martin made a rare and inadvertent appearance alongside Dakota Johnson over the weekend, crashing the Cha Cha Real Smooth star’s virtual Zoom Q&A following the film’s Sundance Film Festival premiere. In a clip from the Q&A making its way around the internet, Johnson is introduced by the moderator, and when her face appears on the screen, Martin is seen next to her, seemingly helping with tech support.

With Johnson’s video ready to roll, the Coldplay frontman quickly leaves the room, flashing the peace sign while making his exit. It’s a small, but rare appearance of Martin alongside Johnson, as the two have been very private about their relationship since getting together in 2017. The two are rarely seen together in public, and Johnson told Elle last year that they mostly stay home, away from the spotlight.

https://youtu.be/qGG1yj8yjrw

“We go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house,” she told the magazine. Then in 2018, the Fifty Shades of Grey star told Tatler Martin made her “very happy.” In 2020, rumors swirled that the couple was getting more serious, even heading towards engagement. In December, Johnson was seen sporting a massive emerald ring on her left ring finger, leaving people wondering if the couple had taken that important step.

Johnson was Martin’s first serious relationship following his “conscious uncoupling” with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow in 2016. The two share two children – Apple, 17, and Moses, 15 – and have been open about their decision to remain friends and co-parents. In 2020, Paltrow even gushed about Johnson to Harper’s Bazaar, saying that the two have a wonderful, if unusual, relationship.

“I love her,” Paltrow said about Johnson. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign – what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning into something like that.”