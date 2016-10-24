Chris Hemsworth Slams Rumors of Marriage Trouble With Funny Photo

(Photo: Twitter / @LanaRisker)

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are doing just fine, thank you very much.

The Australian actor took to Instagram Monday to shoot down reports that his relationship with his wife is “on the rocks,” posting a photo of himself and Pataky lounging on a boat together.

“Looking for a new wife according to @womansdayaus and other misleading outlets! Honey you still love me right?!” Hemsworth wrote, tagging his wife and adding, “#thanksfortheheadsup.”

E! News shares that the Oct. 31 issue of Australia’s Woman’s Day claims that Hemsworth and Pataky have been “living separate lives,” and that their marriage “may not be as picture perfect as it appears.”

“They’ve decided they need space, and they’ve been taking a little break from each other,” a source reportedly said.

Pataky also used Instagram to deny the claims in her own way on Monday, sharing a snap of herself and Hemsworth with a caption that read simply, “Always and forever!!” along with a winking emoji.

Hemsworth and Pataky married back in 2010, and the couple has three children together, daughter India Rose, 4, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 2.