Chris Evans Confirms Latest Split From Jenny Slate

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have split once again, with a profile on Evans in the New York Times confirming that the pair is no longer together.

Slate was referenced in the profile in regards to the #MeToo movement, and it was noted that Evans has been an ally to women during the cultural shift.

“One book [Evans] found eye-opening was Rebecca Solnit’s The Mother of All Questions. Mr. Evans read it while dating the actress Jenny Slate (their on-again, off-again relationship, beloved by the internet, recently ended) and decided that he needed to listen more and speak less,” the profile read.

Of the movement, Evans said, “The hardest thing to reconcile is that just because you have good intentions, [that] doesn’t mean it’s your time to have a voice.”

Slate and Evans began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of the film Gifted. They split in early 2017 but later reconnected.

The pair has both been very private about their relationship, though Slate gushed about Evans to New York Magazine after the couple had first split.

“I first really liked Chris as a person because he is so unpretentious,” she said. “He is a straight-up 35-year-old man who wants to play games. That’s it. I was like, ‘I’d better not discount this because this is purity.’”

Slate also described Evans as “one of the kindest people I’ve ever met.”

“He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward,” she explained. “He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored if you could paint it.”

About a month later, Evans called Slate “incredible human being” and “a very, very special person” while speaking to USA Today.

“You know, relationships are tricky, there are a lot of moving pieces,” the actor said. “But I am endlessly grateful for having met her. She will be in my life always.”

“You find that you cannot help to have respect for her,” he added. “You spend five minutes with her and you cannot find something bad to say about her if you tried.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Emma McIntyre