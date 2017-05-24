Chris Cornell’s Wife Writes Heartbreaking Letter Ahead of His Funeral

The wife of singer and songwriter, Chris Cornell, wrote a heartbreaking letter to her late husband that she shared with Billboard on Wednesday.

Though Cornell’s autopsy revealed that the cause of death last Wednesday at the age of 52 was suicide, wife, Vicky Cornell has called that ruling into question.

In the candid letter, Vicky writes that her husband of nearly 13 years was the “best father, husband and son-in-law.”

“Your patience, empathy and love always showed through,” she wrote. “You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn’t be alive if it were not for me. My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I’m sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I’m sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace.”

She goes on to say that she is “broken,” but will “stand up for [Chris]” and “take care” of their beautiful babies.

“I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you,” she continued. “You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.”

Vicky ends off her letter by sharing that she loves him “more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving, and more than anyone ever will.”

The Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman was cremated in Los Angeles on Tuesday and will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery this Friday.

Vicky and Cornell got married in 2004 and have two children together, a daughter, 12 and son, 11.

