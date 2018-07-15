Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Best Family Traditions

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ Emmy-nominated HGTV series Fixer Upper might be over, but the couple still have their hands full with five children, including newborn Crew. The couple also have their own family traditions, which are so adorable you might want to start similar traditions for your own family.

The Gaines welcomed Crew on June 23, more than two weeks before his due date. The couple are also parents to Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13.

Their hit HGTV show ended in April after five seasons, with the couple telling fans they planned on focusing on their business and family. They are also owners of Magnolia Table, their new restaurant in Waco, Texas.

Every family has their own traditions, including the Gaines. Scroll on for a look at their best traditions.

Wearing a Hospital Bracelet from Their Children’s Births Until it Falls Off

On July 5, Joanna shared an adorable photo of Chip holding Crew on his lap. Chip was still wearing his hospital bracelet, following a tradition they began when Drake was born 13 years ago.

“Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off… looks like the tradition lives on,” Joanna wrote.

Homemade Gifts and Treats

The Gaines love making personal gifts to make holidays like Father’s Day even more special.

“The kids always pour their little hearts into homemade gifts, and I’d say there’s a pretty good chance I’ll wake up to the smell of Jo’s biscuits in the oven. That’s a great day in my book,” Chip told Country Living.

Keeping Baby Clothes

Joanna will have to start a new memento box for Crew. In December, she shared a photo of the memento boxes she keeps for each child. The boxes include baby clothes, baby shoes and a note from their mother.

“I finally picked my favorite baby clothes and shoes for each kid. I wrote them a note for later in case they are sentimental like their mama,” Joanna wrote.

Baking Weekend Biscuits

Chip and Joanna usually do not eat out for breakfast on the weekends. Instead, Joanna makes delicious biscuits on Saturdays and Sundays, reports Country Living.

The tradition was born after Joanna’s family used their taste buds to test recipes for her Magnolia Table cookbook.

They Reference Their Children at Their Businesses

A quick look at the Magnolia Table menu reveals references to Chip and Joanna’s children. The couple offer “Emmie’s Grilled Cheese” on the kids’ menu and “Ella’s Dipping Donuts” on the dessert menu.

This is part of the Gaines’ tradition to mention their children in their businesses. Their Kilz paint collection also includes hues named for Ella, Drake, Duke and Emmie.

Cooking Their Own Holiday Meals

While you might think a famous family would have some outside help for big holiday meals, the Gaines do everything themselves. They also turn holiday cooking into a family activity. On Christmas Day, Joanna shared a photo of the children helping to make Christmas candies.

“Made some simple Christmas candy today that’s easy and fun for kids. (And yummy for adults too),” she wrote.

Black Friday Shopping

After they’re done cleaning up from Thanksgiving, the family heads out for Black Friday shopping. “Anybody else doing this #blackFriday thing? Me and the boys have made a tradition of it! Here we come [Lowes] #gameFace,” Chip tweeted on Nov. 25, 2016.

Surprising Surprises from Chip

In a 2016 blog post, Joanna revealed that Chip has loved surprising her since the day they got married. One of the sweetest surprises he gives her is “Chip’s breakfast.”

“When he’s feeling extra sweet, he’ll throw it all on a serving tray and bring it to me in bed. The kids love to help, and there’s really nothing better than my four babies bringing in a platter of dad’s breakfast before I’ve even set foot out of bed,” she wrote.

Gardening with the Family

Joanna has never been afraid to hide her green thumb. In 2015, she shared an adorable photo of Emmie Kay and Ella in the garden at their home. Joanna only recently gained an interest in gardening, but it has since become something she has loved to do, especially with her family.

In 2016, she shared some advice for those who want to start gardening.

“It’s taken me time and lots of trial and error to feel like I can navigate my own garden,” she wrote. “Having the greenhouse has been a huge learning experience and I’m much more comfortable now than I was a few years ago. I hope this little ‘rah rah’ gardening post encourages you to go for it. Because it really is so worth it.”

Giving Girls ‘E’ Names and Boys ‘D’ Names (Until Crew)

Before Crew was born, the Gaines had a tradition for naming their children. All their daughters have names that start with “E” and their sons’ names start with “D.” However, they changed things up for Crew.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here & we couldn’t be more in love,” Joanna wrote on Twitter the day after Crew was born. “He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”