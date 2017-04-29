Chip and Joanna Gaines Have Another Business Many People Didn’t Know About

Joanna and Chip Gaines have taken over the home renovation and design business, but did you know they also sell homes?

The Gaineses’ brand includes Magnolia Realty, which a full-service real estate company.

The company is full of talented and professional realtors waiting to find you your dream home. The Magnolia Realty website explains, “Our founder and co-owner Chip Gaines said it best, ‘Home is a big deal, which makes our job as realtors really important. And we don’t take a responsibility like that lightly.’”

The company services most of central Texas, including Houston, Austin, San Antonia, Dallas and Waco.

You can tell Joanna decorated their office space because of the farmhouse chic designs. She even included her trademark magnolia leaf wreath on their realty signs.

