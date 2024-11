Chicago Cubs First Basemen Anthony Rizzo Announces His Engagement

Wow! Soon to be Mr. And Mrs. Rizzo πŸΎπŸŽ‰πŸ’πŸ›³ A post shared by Anthony Rizzo (@arizz_44) on Jun 1, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

Chicago Cubs superstar Anthony Rizzo is officially off the market.

The first basemen announced his engagement on Thursday night after his romantic proposal to his girlfriend Emily Vakos. The MLB player took his lady on a boat ride on Lake Michigan and popped the question, which was followed by a fireworks display.

“Luckiest guy in the world! She said YES. Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo,” the World Series champion wrote on Twitter.

He shared the same photo on Instagram along with two other pictures, writing, “Wow! Soon to be Mr. And Mrs. Rizzo.”

“It was great,” Rizzo told Chicago Sun-Times. “She was totally surprised. That’s what I wanted. Somehow kept that under wraps.”

The newly engaged couple has not yet set a wedding date, but Rizzo is relieved he didn’t lose the ring before proposing.

“It’s something in life that you want to find someone to spend the rest of your life with,” Rizzo said. “I’m lucky enough to have that.”

Chicago Cubs nation was quick to congratulate the pair, including his teammate Kris Byrant, who wrote on Twitter, “Congrats to these two,” with an emoji of a diamond ring.

Congrats to these twoπŸ’ https://t.co/Pgg1CdZBXK β€” Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) June 2, 2017

Former Chicago Cubs player and Dancing With the Stars contestant David Ross retweeted Rizzo’s photo and wrote, “Welcome to the family Emily!”

Welcome to the family Emily! https://t.co/CWEhbVPalh β€” David Ross (@D_Ross3) June 2, 2017

