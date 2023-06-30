Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger Engaged to 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Model

Cody Bellinger will have another ring on his hand very soon. The Chicago Cubs star is engaged to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Chase Carter who shared the news on her Instagram account. Carter shared three photos of her showing off the engagement ring and her kissing Bellinger. The engagement comes two years after the couple welcomed their first baby together, Caiden Carter Bellinger, in 2021. The couple also has another daughter, Cy Carter Bellinger, who was born in April of this year. Bellinger and Carter have been together since July 2020, just months before Bellinger helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series.

Bellinger, 27, spent his first six seasons with the Dodgers before joining the Cubs this year. In his career, the outfielder has been selected to play in the All-Star game twice, was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2017, won the NLCS MVP award in 2018 and was named NL MVP in 2019 after hitting 47 home runs and 115 RBIs with an OPS of 1.035.

After the MVP season, Bellinger struggled, which led to the Dodgers not resigning him after the 2022 season. He signed a one-year contract with the Cubs and has hit seven home runs and 22 RBIs in 48 games. In May, Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins talked about Bellinger's future on 670 the Score.

"The specifics of that, obviously, we're not gonna comment on during the season or after," he said, per Yahoo Sports. "But I would say, you know, if you asked me, 'Hey, do you want a plus defensive center fielder that can hit both righties and lefties with some power and fits great in the clubhouse?' Yeah, I'll take that."

Carter, 26, first appeared on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2018 and has also been on the cover of Maxim magazine. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Carter talked about growing up in The Bahamas.

"The Bahamas is a pretty boring place. You have to entertain yourself; I did with sports," she said. "I played everything—basketball, soccer, tennis. I was going to go to school to throw the javelin; I was on our junior national team. I was looking at Ohio State, Syracuse, Miami. Then in high school, we went to a meet in Florida and beat Miami and a couple other Florida schools. And we said we're not going to go to school in Florida if we can beat them when we're 17! "