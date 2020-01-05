Chester Bennington’s Widow Talinda Getting Remarried on Their Wedding Anniversary Has Twitter in an Uproar

Chester Bennington’s widow, Talinda Bennington, has just remarried, and the news of the nuptials is causing a stir online. Talinda, 43, tied the knot with Michael Fredman, a Los Angeles County firefighter, on Tuesday, according to TMZ. The New Year’s Eve wedding went down in Kahuku, Hawaii, at Turtle Bay Resort. Chester and Talinda’s three shared children (son Tyler, 13, and twin daughters Lilly and Lila, 8) were in attendance.

Some Linkin Park fans were taken aback by the news, especially since this ceremony fell on the same date as the late singer and Talinda’s 2005 wedding. Some fans still have not gotten over Bennington’s suicide, which occurred on July 20, 2017; and could not understand how she could move on so fast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That was lightning fast,” one critic alleged. “Feel sorry for the new husband.”

“She married him on the exact same date she married Chester? [What the f—],” one fan wrote.

“This is disgusting she should be ashamed of herself,” another online troll wrote.

Luckily, not all of the vocal Linkin Park fans were so negative. Numerous fans took up Talinda’s defense, saying that everyone grieves and moves on at their own pace.

“Maybe she spent years dealing with her husband’s depression and needs to live her life?” one fan responded to a critic. “Is she supposed to stay single to please a bunch of strangers?”

“They were married for 12 years with 3 kids and he obviously had depression yet she stuck by his side,” another wrote. “I don’t think there was any lack of love there, and there’s nothing wrong with moving on when you literally have no other choice.”

“People just can’t find it in themselves to be happy for others. Welcome to 2020. Good for her,” another supporter wrote.

“You can be with someone for a year and get married. She deserves to be happy,” yet another fan wrote. “Either way that’s not our business, and he’s been gone for 2 1/2 years.”