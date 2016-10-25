Chelsea Handler Confirms That Jennifer Aniston ‘Doesn’t Care’ About Brangelina Divorce

(Photo: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris )

Almost as soon as news of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s split broke, people began to bring Jennifer Aniston’s name into the mix. It meant a whole lot of memes, tweets and headlines featuring a gleeful Aniston, but it turns out the actress could not care less about the high profile divorce.

Aniston’s best friend, Chelsea Handler, confirmed what most people suspected.

“It’s so stupid and pathetic,” the comedian told Grazia during an interview. “As if Jen cares—she doesn’t care. It’s ridiculous that people still drag her into this. Hello, as if she is sitting around even caring about this.”

After all, it has been 11 years since Aniston and Pitt got divorced. Since then, the Cake actress has forged ahead in her career and even remarried.

She and Justin Theroux wed in a fairy-tale ceremony last August after years of dating.