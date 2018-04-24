Channing Tatum Struggling with ‘Big Adjustment’ After Jenna Dewan Split

Channing Tatum is reportedly struggling after his recent separation from Jenna Dewan.

The 37-year-old actor had grown accustomed to having his wife to lean on, and sources close to him told PEOPLE that he is not adjusting to the bachelor lifestyle as quickly as Dewan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The insider said that the break up has “been hard for Channing,” adding: “He always had Jenna and their family to go home to, so having their separation be ‘official’ now has been a big adjustment for him.”

Dewan, by contrast, is having an easier time getting her equilibrium back.

“Jenna has a super-packed schedule and a ton of girlfriends to lean on and spend time with,” they said. “Her life isn’t really changing … if anything, she’s just busier.”

Both movie stars have been spotted without their wedding rings this month. On April 2, they made the joint announcement that they’d be separating through Twitter. Shortly after, Dewan was back on set, shooting her new TV show Mixtape.

For Tatum things have been a little more quiet, though he was seen at the Honda Indy Grand Prix on Sunday — his first public event since the split. He served as grand marshal for the event in Birmingham, Alabama, and he was dragged for hanging out with reviled Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr.

While Dewan has been wading back into the waters of social media — going so far as to remove “Tatum” from the end of her username—Channing has yet to post anything new since the announcement.

“Thank you guys for all your love,” Dewan wrote in her first Instagram post after the split. “Love you right back.”

Another source close to Dewan told PEOPLE: “Jenna is great. She seems very energetic and excited about her life. It was very difficult for her to announce the separation. She didn’t want it to happen for a long time.”

Tatum and Dewan announced their split in a joint statement, which they both posted on Twitter.

“Hey world! So… We having something we would like to share,” it read. “First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’ve living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts’ 😉 So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the statement continued. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna”.