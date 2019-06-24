Channing Tatum Reportedly Uneasy With Jenna Dewan’s Dating Life After Father’s Day Outing

Jenna Dewan and ex-husband Channing Tatum are both moving on, but that doesn’t mean the process is easy.

Although both seem to be on the same page about their co-parenting skills, according to Life & Style, Tatum wasn’t happy that Dewan and their daughter Everly, 6, spent Father’s Day with the dancer and her boyfriend Steve Kazee.

“He doesn’t mind Jenna dating, he’s dating Jessie J, but he does mind them enjoying a Father’s Day outing,” an insider said. “It just didn’t feel right.”

“Channing and Jenna are on the same page about not sending mixed signals to their daughter, but also letting her see that mommy and daddy get along and have new, special friends in their lives,” the source continued. “But this hit him hard.”

The former couple is said to have a blueprint on how to handle co-parenting situations similar to this, especially if one or both decided to have children with their respective others.

“Channing and Jenna know that other children, on both their parts, are probably in their future, and that’s not a problem,” another source opened up about.

“In fact, blended families are very normal and Everly hasn’t stopped asking about when she’s going to get a baby sister or brother,” the source continued. “They’ll cross that bridge when they get there, but it looks like they will eventually get there.”

Regardless of their split, Dewan, 38, and Tatum, 39, still seem to be on the same page, despite the Father’s Day debacle.

“Jenna and Channing just want the other to be happy and make sure that Everly is always safe and in appropriate surroundings,” the source added. “That’s pretty much their only objective. They understand better than anyone that life goes on after divorce, and that they’ll always have Everly in common.”

The Magic Mike actor’s girlfriend and singer, Jessie J, recently opened up about the pair and how things are going really well in their relationship, even calling his daughter “lovely.”

“Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure,” the “Domino” singer admitted. “We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying.”

She admitted that they are “very happy” in their relationship — which began a few months after Tatum and Dewan’s split after almost a decade of marriage.

Although she’s had a medical setback recently after a doctor told her she would never be able to have kids, that isn’t stopping her from using others options if she and Tatum were to have a child together.

“I might go down the route of adoption or even surrogacy,” she said. “I pray that I have children the natural way, but if not, I’ll deal with it.”