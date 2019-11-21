Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s Divorce Was Just Finalized

Over a year-and-a-half after separating, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are officially divorced in the eyes of the law, according to TMZ. The two sides are still hashing out a property settlement and custody agreement for their six-year-old daughter Everly, but a judge granted their request to make the divorce official while they work out those lingering issues. This now makes it legal for either party to get remarried.

Both Tatum and Dewan are in new relationships currently. Tatum has been dating British singer Jessie J since late last year, while Dewan has gotten very serious with boyfriend Steve Kazee.

Dewan and Kazee are currently expecting their first child together, which has some people ruminating a possible engagement soon. They announced the pregnancy to PEOPLE in September.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” they said at the time.

“Jenna’s relationship with Steve is very serious,” a source told the outlet. “So many things had to work for her to even consider dating again. And everything has clicked with Steve. [He] is very supportive of her as a mom. He is amazing with Everly. Jenna loves having Steve around. She feels very lucky to be dating him.”

As far as Tatum’s love life, Dewan revealed in her book Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day how she found out he was dating Jessie J following their split.

“I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face — and over the internet, as it was happening,” she wrote. “There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I was blindsided.”

“It was quite a challenge to remain graceful; to say the least. That’s when your real character comes out,” she explained. “Instead of reacting the way I wanted to…I asked myself this: How do I choose grace in this moment? Had I not been practicing this way of life beforehand, I definitely wouldn’t have handled this news very gracefully.”

Tatum and Dewan issued a statement following their split in April 2018.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” they wrote.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”