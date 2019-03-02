Channing Tatum Drools Over Girlfriend Jessie J’s Steamy New Photo

Channing Tatum is not hiding his attraction to girlfriend Jessie J, leaving a comment on the singer’s latest Instagram photo.

Jessie J posted a picture of herself lounging outside on Thursday morning with a small feast spread out beside her. The singer wore a a small black bathing suit with a loose fishnet shirt over it, and her boyfriend, Tatum, took notice.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hottest Instagram food model in the game right now,” he wrote, along with the raised-hands emoji and a bunny emoji.

Of course, fans went wild for the comment, as Tatum and Jessie J’s relationship is not always the most public. Many flooded the comment section to agree with Tatum, or to blush at how forward he was being.

Jessie J herself dropped jokes along with the picture, including a couple of puns for her followers.

“Fresh face trying to be the life of the Pattie,” Jessie J wrote in the caption. “I WANT TO LIVE HERE FOREVER.”

Jessie J was self-deprecating about her hair in the picture, including the hashtag “hair by Alisha and Eduardo,” then adding: “I joke I joke I created this frizzy mess by myself with the sea air as my assistant.”

She posted more pictures later showing herself in the same outfit out on the beach, drinking out of a coconut. She was away on a tropical vacation in Jamaica for the photoshoot, celebrating a friend’s birthday. She returned to Los Angeles, California over the weekend.

Tatum began seeing Jessie J shortly after his split from wife Jenna Dewan back in April. He and Dewan were together for nine years and share a young daughter. Early on in his new relationship with Jessie J, they faced a lot of backlash from fans who had their own feelings about Tatum and Dewan’s split.

The singer actually stepped away from social media altogether back in January, saying at the time that she needed to deal with “some unexpected heavy personal stuff. She explained in a prolonged post on her Instagram Story.

“Spending more real time with people I love and some time with myself,” she wrote. “When sadness hits it’s important we embrace it, so it doesn’t define us and it’s for sure surfaced some emotions and things I need to work on with all my attention and love.”

“I have to practice in myself what I talk about [on] stage and in my music too. In a good way,” she went on. “So I am taking a solid break from all social media for a while. Not forever but for a while.”

It is still unclear what precipitated her break, but at least her return brought this public declaration of love from her boyfriend.