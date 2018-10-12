Channing Tatum Fans Say Jessie J Is a Jenna Dewan Lookalike

Channing Tatum may have moved on from Jenna Dewan, but fans think that his new girlfriend Jessie J has an uncanny resemblance to his ex.

Fans were quick to point out the World of Dance judge and the “Bang Bang” singer’s resemblance after a source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Tatum was reportedly dating Jessie J, claiming that their relationship was “very new.”

“Channing Tatum is dating singer Jessie J,” one person wrote, “but what makes it kind of weird is that she’s Jenna Dewan’s doppelgänger.”

News of the reportedly new couple came just six months after the Magic Mike actor and Dewan announced that they were separating after nine years of marriage, the former couple having initially met on set of their 2006 movie Step Up.

“Channing Tatum is dating Jessie J. is a joke right? Dude definitely has a type,” another person commented of the new relationship.

“The resemblance. Channing definitely has a type and good taste,” another fan wrote.

Another fan, fearing that the two women would be compared, wanted to set the record straight, writing that “JESSIE J IS A GREAT SINGER WHO RELEASED HER ALBUM ROSE.”

Tatum and Dewan announced their split in April in a social media post, putting emphasis on the fact that no scandal was involved in the decision.

“First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for,” the couple’s lengthy statement began. “We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts’ [wink emoji] So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they continued. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna,” they commented.

Since the announcement, the former couple have frequently been spotted separately, and it was reported that they were both seeing other people.