10 Celebrity Splits of 2018 That Made Everyone Lose Faith in Love

While pop culture fans were lucky enough to see a few beautiful celebrity weddings throughout 2018, there were even more breakups between iconic couples to make even the biggest believer in love waver a bit.

After a summer packed with PDA-filled headlines, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson called it quits, as did America’s sweetheart Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux after almost three years of marriage. Even those that fans had long ago written off as together forever, like Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum, also threw in the towel on love, leaving many fans heartbroken in their wake.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See all those and more breakups of 2018 while we head into a new year full of hope for the couples who remain unscathed.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston’s fans prayed she’d found the one when she married Justin Theroux in a secret surprise ceremony in 2015 — but they were proven wrong when the couple announced their separation in February 2018.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” a statement from Aniston’s publicist said at the time. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

“Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another,” the statement said.

The two had been together as a couple for seven years, but toward the end, raised quite a bit of speculation when they began spending time apart.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum

Step Up fans were left heartbroken when Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum broke the news to their fans in April 2018 that they had “lovingly chosen to separate” after nearly nine years of marriage.

“We fell deeply in love so many years go and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” their statement read.

The two said that their 5-year-old daughter, Everly, was their top priority. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly,” they said.

Since the breakup, Tatum has started dating British singer Jessie J, while Dewan has gone on to date Broadway star Steve Kazee.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson dated for a few weeks in May 2018 before the Saturday Night Live star put a ring on it and asked the singer to marry him. The two spent the summer of 2018 happily engaged and sharing PDA-filled photos and making NSFW comments about one another on social media.

But shortly after Grande’s ex, rapper Mac Miller, died suddenly from an overdose, Grande and Davidson decided to go their separate ways in the fall. The two have remained respectful of each other since the breakup, although Davidson, who has been open about his battles with mental health, has complained that Grande’s fans are taking their breakup too seriously and bullying him on social media.

John Cena and Nikki Bella

WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella called off their engagement in April 2018, a year after Cena publicly proposed to Bella and just a month before their scheduled destination wedding. The two then confused fans by seeming to briefly reunite in the midst of their breakup when Cena confessed that he’d be open to kids — something that had been a dealbreaker for Bella earlier — but ultimately letting sleeping dogs lie.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where ti was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways,” Bella told PEOPLE.

“I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man,” she said. “I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

Zac Brown and Shelly Brown

Country music star Zac Brown and wife Shelly Brown announced their separation after 12 years of marriage in October 2018.

“We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions,” their statement read. “It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple.”

“We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there,” they continued. “This was a difficult decision, but we’ve done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with.”

The two married in 2006 and share sons Justice and Alexander and daughters Lucy, Georgina and Joni, all ranging in ages from 11 to 4.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller

Before music industry stans became obsessed with Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, Grande dated rapper Mac Miller for nearly 2 years. The amicable breakup came in May 2018. The two went public with their relationship in September 2016, but had known each other since at least 2013, when they collaborated on their hit single “The Way.”

Weeks after their breakup, Grande began dating Davidson and fans began to worry for Miller’s health after he totaled his car into a telephone pole while intoxicated. In early September, he was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home following an overdose. He was 26.

Jonathan Scott and Jacinta Kuznetsov

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and fiancée Jacinta Kuznetsov announced they had ended their engagement in April after nearly three years of dating. Kuznetsov wrote on Instagram at the time of their split that she had “an abundance of love for J” and that their relationship “has been a beautiful and rewarding time of my life.”

In late November, Kuznetsov announced that she was engaged to photographer Will Allen. Scott told PEOPLE that there were no hard feelings after his ex found love again just eight months after their breakup.

“I wish Jacinta the very best always,” he said.

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East

Country music star Miranda Lambert and musician boyfriend Anderson East parted ways after two years together in April 2018. Soon after they announced the end of their relationship, Lambert struck up a new relationship with Evan Felker, a member of the Turnpike Troubadours, who opened for Lambert on her tour. Felker’s wife said she was blindsided by the relationship and the two divorced shortly after. Lambert said in August that she was “happily single.”

Lambert and East started dating in September 2015, three months after Lambert’s separation from ex-husband Blake Shelton.

Ross Mathews and Salvador Camarena

TV personality and Celebrity Big Brother alum Ross Mathews announced that he and boyfriend Salvator Camarena had broken up after a decade together.

“After nearly ten years together, Salvador and I have decided that the time has come to part ways,” Mathews wrote alongside a black-and-white Instagram photo of himself and the stylist. “This split is amicable and filled with kindness, compassion and a genuine love for one another. As we go forward, each of us feels as if he has a cheerleader in our corner — a family member for life. We are happy. Thank you all for your well wishes and love.”

The former couple appeared on HGTV’s House Hunters in 2013 and also appeared on Celebrity Family Feud, donating their earnings to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B announced in a seemingly out-of-the-blue social media post that she and husband Offset, who share 4-month-old daughter Kulture, were separated and no longer together in December.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” she said in the clip. “And we are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

“And it’s nobody fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore,” she continued. “I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

The Migos rapper responded by writing, “Y’all won” in the comments. About a week later, he took to Twitter and wrote, “F— YALL I MISS CARDI.”

Although neither party have commented on the reasons for their separation, a woman who claims to be Offset’s mistress stated that she felt “ashamed” and “never wanted to break up a happy home.”

Cardi addressed the breakup a few days after she made the announcement, when she changed a line from her song “MotorSport” during a concert.

“I get upset off / I turn Offset on / I told him the other day / Man, we should sell that porn,” to “I get upset off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, yeah, we gon’ get a divorce,” the tweaked line read.