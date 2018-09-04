9 Celebrity Exes You Forgot Dated

Some pop culture icons have been around for a long time, and fans be surprised by the romantic entanglements that they forgot or never knew about.

Celebrities, not unlike the rest of the world, may have a few relationships crash and burn before they find the one that’s right for them. There’s nothing wrong with it, though looking back on it with hindsight can make the world of Hollywood seem very small indeed.

If you’re a younger pop culture fanatic, or you haven’t had your finger on the pulse for very long, your favorite actor, actress or other celebrity might have an ex that you’ve never even heard of. Worse — they might have an ex that you absolutely despise, and learning that they were together could taint your perception of them permanently.

On the flip side, your famous fav might have a relationship from the past that seems absolutely perfect to you, and you never even realized it. It could give you something new to lament, and hope that they get back together one day.

Here’s a look at some of the strangest celebrity exes you might have forgotten about.

Michael Buble and Emily Blunt

Before he was married to Luisana Lopilato, Michael Buble had a fling with actress Emily Blunt.

The two were together from about 2005 to 2008. Today, Buble is expecting his third child with Lopilato, and is beloved on social media for his heart-warming moments as a father.

Milo Ventimiglia and Alexis Bledel

While they were co-stars on Gilmore Girls, Milo Ventimiglia and Alexis Bledel reportedly had an offscreen romance going on as well.

The couple dated between 2002 and 2006, even considering marriage at one point, before ultimately calling it off.

Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon

It seems like a lifetime ago that Kim Kardashian briefly dated Nick Cannon.

Both stars have changed so much since then, and have gone on to such iconic relationships — for better or for worse. Still, there was a time in 2006 when they shared a brief fling.

Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin

It actually wasn’t that long ago that Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin were in a serious relationship.

The couple lasted nearly a decade before splitting up in 2011. Today, Kunis is married to Ashton Kutcher, while Culkin is in a relationship with actress Brenda Song.

Chris Evans and Jessica Biel

Before he was Captain America, Chris Evans dated Jessica Biel from 2001 to 2006.

The two were both considered stars on the rise at the time. During that time, Evans made his first foray into superhero movies, starring as Johnny Storm in two Fantastic Four movies.

Scarlett Johansson and Jack Antonoff

Scarlett Johansson had a high school romance with the lead singer of Fun, Jack Antonoff.

The rocker later went on to have a highly publicized relationship with Girls showrunner Lena Dunham.

Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey

After co-starring in A Time to Kill, rumors spread about romance between Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey. The two ultimately dated for two years. In 2003, Cosmopolitan asked Bullock how the two had stayed friends afterward.

“It’s the work we both put in,” she said. “There’s a great amount of respect and love. I feel very cared for by Matthew. No matter where he is in his life or where I am in mine—he could be married—I know we would stay close.”

Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal

For two years, Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal dated after meeting on the set of Rendition in 2007. At that point, they were both established A-list stars.

Penelope Cruz and Tom Cruise

Penelope Cruz and Tom Cruise met on the set of Vanilla Sky, which came out in 2001. The couple stayed together for three years, and broke up quietly afterward.

A representative for Cruz later denied that Scientology had played a role in their break-up, saying that her client had found the church’s courses “beneficial.”