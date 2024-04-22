'Good Girls' Star Christina Hendricks Just Got Married

Hendricks and her new husband, George Bianchini, got married in New Orleans over the weekend.

Good Girls actress Christina Hendricks just got married! The actress and her new husband, cinematographer George Bianchini, said their I Do's at the historic Napoleon House in New Orleans on Saturday, April 20. The ceremony was officiated by Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson, and the guest list included Mad Men creator Matt Weiner and Christian Siriano, as well as Hendricks' Good Girls co-stars, Mae Whitman and Retta.

Speaking to PEOPLE about their big day, Hendricks shared, "New Orleans is a place that I always loved to go before I met George, and a place that he always loved to go before he met me. And then when we first started dating or meeting up, because we lived across the country from one another, it was the place in the middle."

"It just feels like our city together, even though we both loved it individually," she added.

Hendricks also explained why they chose to wed at the Napoleon House, which is described as "a French Quarter landmark that was once the residence of New Orleans mayor Nicholas Girod, who famously offered Napoleon Bonaparte refuge during his exile."

"It's got this rustic Cuban, Spanish, European textured, high-low feeling to it, which I guess is how we feel about ourselves a little bit – a little high-low," Hendricks said. "It's got the most gorgeous walls with paint peeling off, and then you walk upstairs and there's these grand dining rooms with the beautiful ceilings."

Hendricks and Bianchini began dating in 2020 and got engaged in February 2023. Previously, she was married to actor Geoffrey Arend from 2009 until 2019.

"We're both romantic," Hendricks told PEOPLE of why the couple chose to get married, "and I think it's easy to say when you've been married before and it's been so hard and it didn't work, and you feel like, 'Oh my gosh, this is very scary. We don't have to do this. We could just love each other and not do this.' But I think there's something to be said about really making that commitment and saying it out loud with some of your friends and family."

"There is a romance to it, there's a celebration about it, and there is also just something that makes you feel different," she continued. "There's something that says, 'You're not going anywhere and I'm not going anywhere.' "

"How many times do you get to bring all your best people together at once? You're going to remember that forever," Hendricks added, "and I wanted that for us."