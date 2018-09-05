Cardi B Allegedly Attacks Bartenders for Sleeping With Husband Offset

Two bartenders at a New York strip club are accusing rapper Cardi B of threatening them on Instagram and personally attacking them because she believes they slept with her husband, rapper Offset.

A bartender known as Jade claims Cardi started threatening her and her sister Baddie Gi on Instagram, reports TMZ. They met the “Bodak Yellow” rapper at an Atlanta hotel in June, where Cardi accused Jade of sleeping with Offset, which Jade denies. Cardi still threatened to physically hurt the sisters.

On Aug. 15, Jade claims she received a warning about Cardi “targeting” her for an attack. That same day, five people linked to Cardi attacked her at the Angels Strip Club in Queens, she claims. Jade said they pulled her hair, punched her and hit her with an ash tray.

Next, Cardi personally went to Angels Strip Club on Wednesday, Aug. 29. The sisters claim Cardi’s group threw bottles and chairs at them. They were injured so badly they needed medical attention, reports TMZ.

Sources close to Cardi told TMZ she did not personally hurt the sisters. The sisters also agreed that the rapper never personally touched them, but claims she yelled, “I’m blood. I’ll f– you b– up!”

However, TMZ later added that the sisters are now accusing Cardi of throwing at least one of the bottles that hit them.

The sisters hired lawyer Joe Tacopina to handle the case. He told TMZ he is considering suing Cardi and the sisters plan to file a police report.

Cardi B and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendall Cephus, welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari, on July 10. A few weeks later, Cardi announced she was dropping out of Bruno Mars’ world tour to be with her daughter.

Before Cardi and Offset tied the knot, there were rumors Offset cheated on her. Offset himself never confirmed the rumors, but Cardi possibly confirmed it in a social media response to a fan.

“No, it’s not right for a [n–] to cheat…But what you want me to do?” she wrote in January, reports PEOPLE. “Go f– me another n–? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s– happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo.”

In a Cosmopolitan interview earlier this year, Cardi was asked why she never left Offset, despite his affairs.

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem,’” Cardi said. “I don’t have low self-esteem … I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s– with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life … I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision … It’s not right, what he f– did — but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.”

Offset is also father to three other children – Jordan, Kody and Kalea – from previous relationships.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images