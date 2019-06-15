Cara Delevingne Shows off Her ‘Pride’ in Steamy Makeout Video With Girlfriend Ashley Benson

Actresses Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson appeared to confirm their long-rumored relationship by sharing a steamy makeout video to mark Pride Month.

On Friday, Delevingne, 26, shared a scene from her new film Her Smell, in which she kisses Benson, 29, on her Instagram page. She only included the hashtag “PRIDE,” along with rainbow, heart and heart-eyes emojis. She also tagged Benson.

Benson herself endorsed the video being shared publicly by commenting on the post. She added three heart emojis.

The actresses have managed to keep their relationship a secret for months. According to E! News, speculation of a romance between the two began more than a year ago. In August 2018, Benson was seen wearing a necklace with the initials “A” and “C.”

In April 2019, Comments By Celebs caught the Pretty Little Liars star and Delevingne joining forces to bash trolls who criticized their relationship.

“You need to mind your own business. Stop making things up,” Benson wrote to two Instagram users who suggested Benson needed to stay away from Delevingne.

“You are f– disgusting! If you have a problem with true love then come and say this s– to my face instead pathetically hating through Instagram,” Delevingne added. “I genuinely feel sorry for you both, you are clearly not happy with your lives and have far too much time on your hands. Maybe get a hobby that doesn’t involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy.”

Delevingne announced she is bisexual in 2015. She was previously linked to Paris Jackson and singer St. Vincent.

The new Instagram post is the closest Benson and Delevingne have come to confirming their relationship. Paparazzi have spotted the two kissing several times since last year.

“I think [privacy is] the best way in any relationship,” Benson told PEOPLE in August 2018. “I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better.”

“I mean it’s hard, I don’t know, you kind of can’t get away from that if you’re in the public eye. I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible,” Benson added.

While Delevingne has kept the relationship private, she has never shied away from talking about her sexuality. In March, she opened up to RuPaul on his What’s The Tee? podcast.

“Films and fantasy and books were so incredible to me and I learned so many lessons from that,” the supermodel said. “That was why I never wanted to accept my sexuality. Disney princesses all love men and that’s the way it is. And I’m not going to be a princess if I don’t like men.”

She later described the difference between dating men and women, telling RuPaul, “That whole courting process of power is very interesting, and it’s different with men and women… I’m always very submissive with men. Always. But with women, I’m the opposite. So it’s weird.”

Benson and Delevingne both starred in Alex Ross Perry’s Her Smell, starring Elisabeth Moss and Amber Heard. The indie movie was a hit with critics and released in April.

Benson is best known for starring in Pretty Little Liars as Hanna Marin. She also starred in Spring Breakers and Bring It On: In It To Win It. As for Delevingne, her acting credits include Suicide Squad, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Anna Karenina and Paper Towns.

