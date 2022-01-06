Cameron Diaz Receives Heartwarming Wedding Tribute From Husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz and musician Benji Madden celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Madden, the lead guitarist for Good Charlotte, shared a heartwarming tribute to Diaz on Instagram to mark the occasion. Diaz and Madden married in 2015 and are parents to daughter Raddix, 2.

“Today 7 years married… Always dreamed of having a family like this,” Madden, 42, wrote alongside a painting of a tiger. “Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth. Calling it a Honeymoon doesn’t cover it. Real life. The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane, Always and forever knowing we are home, [Diaz] Happy Anniversary I love you!”

Although Diaz, 49, did not publish a post on her own Instagram, she shared her love in a comment on Madden’s post. “I [heart] you more and more everyday,” she wrote. “Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep = Our love. Love you forever and always.” Madden’s twin brother Joel Madden chimed in, writing, “Y’all r the Goats.”

Diaz has not appeared in a movie since the 2014 Annie remake, and has repeatedly said she is retired from acting, especially since she welcomed Raddix. In a March 2021 interview with Yahoo Finance to promote her clean wine label Avaline, Diaz said her priorities have changed.

“It’s just a different time in my life now. Now I’m here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I’ve ever done in my life,” Diaz explained. “[To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It’s just completely the best thing. So I can’t give…I don’t have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here.”

In an August 2020 interview with Gwyneth Paltrow, who also rarely makes movies any longer, Diaz said she decided she “wanted different things” out of her life, notes Entertainment Tonight. “I had gone so hard for so long, working, making films, and it’s such a grind,” Diaz said. “And I didn’t make any space for my personal life. And then I decided to stop making movies and really focus on my personal life, my personal relationships with my family, my friends. And then Benji and I met each other and we got married pretty much immediately because we both knew that we both had to do it.”

At one point, Diaz was among the highest-paid stars in Hollywood. After several supporting roles, she broke out in 1998 with There’s Something About Mary and quickly became a superstar with the Charlie’s Angels movies, Shrek, Gangs of New York, and Vanilla Sky. She starred in a string of comedies, including Bad Teacher, What Happens When You’re Expecting, The Other Woman, and Sex Tape, before letting Annie stand as her last film.