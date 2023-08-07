Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock's Partner, Dead at 57 Following Private ALS Battle

Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock's partner of eight years, has died. He was 57. PEOPLE reports that Randall's family revealed he'd been privately battling ALS for the past few years. "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," Randall's family shared in a statement to PEOPLE. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

The Randall family statement continued, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours." The statement concluded, "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan." It was signed, "His Loving Family." Randall was a model-turned-photographer who first met Bullock when he was hired to take pictures of her son Louis's birthday in 2015. Later that same year, the pair went public with their relationship.

Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall has died at the age of 57, PEOPLE reports. pic.twitter.com/7S0fqL5Tmj — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 7, 2023

In 2021, Bullock — who is son mother to both Louis, 13, and daughter Laila, 10 — sat down for an interview on Red Table Talk to discuss her life and career. During the conversation, she praised Randall, saying, "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children- three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever."

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she later added. "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

Bullock also opened up about Randall's relationship with Louis and Laila, saying, "He's the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who's very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him."

She continued, "I'm stubborn but sometimes I need to sit back and listen and go, 'You're saying it differently but we mean exactly the same thing,' " she said during the appearance. "It's hard to co-parent because I just want to do it myself." In lieu of flowers, Randall's family asks for donations to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.