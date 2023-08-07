'Exorcist' Director William Friedkin Dead at 87

Filmmaker William Friedkin, most well-known for directing The Exorcist, has died. He was 87 years old. Bloody Disgusting reported the sad news, noting that Friedkin passed away in Los Angeles. No cause of death was immediately shared.

Friedkin was born in Chicago in 1935, to Ukrainian immigrant parents who'd come to the United States decades earlier. With no formal movie-making education, he would go on to begin his directing career in local TV, later going on to direct an episode of The Alfred Hitchcock Hour. Friedkin's directorial debut was the Sonny and Cher musical comedy Good Times, which was released in 1967. Just a few years later he would helm The French Connection, which landed Friedkin his first Oscar nomination and win for Best Director.

It was an honor to have numerous lengthy chats via Twitter with William Friedkin. He also sent word through his wife to one of my producers that he watched & loved The Black Phone— a gesture I will always treasure. The Exorcist and Sorcerer are 2 of the greatest films ever made. pic.twitter.com/hGEbfpaJnA — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 7, 2023

In 1973 Friedkin delivered The Exorcist to terrified audiences, effectively changing the landscape of horror cinema forever. The film, written by William Peter Blatty, is based on a 1971 novel that he'd written of the same name. It tells the story of a young girl named Regan (Linda Blair) who becomes possessed by a demon, who claims to be the devil but goes by Pazuzu. Two Roman Catholic priests, Father Damien Karras, S.J. (Jason Miller) and Father Lankester Merrin (Max von Sydow) come to perform an exorcism, but the demon puts up a relentless fight, wearing the two men down and making this already difficult challenge seemingly impossible. In addition to Blair, Miller, and Von Sydow, the film also stars Ellen Burstyn, Lee J. Cobb, Jack MacGowran and real-life priest Father Thomas Bermingham.

The Exorcist has had quite the reputation since its release, as its production was plagued with controversial circumstances. There are at least nine deaths connected to the film, including that of MacGowran. However, while The Exorcist has been labeled a "cursed" movie, it is still critically acclaimed and widely revered.

It was nominated in 10 categories at the 46th Academy Awards, taking home two Oscars: Best Screenplay – Based on Material from Another Medium and Best Sound. It also won four Golden Globes that same year: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for Blair, Best Director – Motion Picture for Freidkin and Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for Blatty. It also went on to spawn four more films, a TV series, and a forthcoming sequel trilogy.

Other films that Friedkin helmed throughout the years include Sorcerer, To Live and Die in L.A., Jade, Blue Chips, Rules of Engagement, Bug, The Hunted, and Killer Joe. He also worked on a number of high-profile TV series, such as The Twilight Zone, Tales from the Crypt, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Friedkin is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Sherry Lansing, as well as two sons.