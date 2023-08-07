The Kinks' John Gosling Dead at 75

John Gosling, a former keyboardist and pianist for legendary rock band The Kinks, has died. He was 75 years old. The iconic band shared the news on their official social, writing in an Instagram post, "We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John's wife and family."

In separate comments, The Kinks' lead vocalist Ray Davies said, "Condolences to his wife Theresa and family. Rest in Peace dearest John." Lead guitarist Dave Davies added, "I'm dismayed deeply upset by John Gosling's passing. He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man." Lastly, drummer Mick Avory offered, "Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour... which made him popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him."

Gosling began playing with The Kinks in 1970 — as noted by Pitchfork — roughly eight years after the band formed. He performed on 10 of the band's albums during his tenure: Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One (1970), Percy (1971), Muswell Hillbillies (1971), Everybody's in Show-Biz (1972), Preservation Act 1 (1973), Preservation Act 2 (1974), Soap Opera (1975), Schoolboys in Disgrace (1975), Sleepwalker (1977), and Misfits (1978). He would later go on to found the Kast Off Kinks, in 1994, alongside fellow former Kinks members Avory, Jim Rodford, and John Dalton. Gosling played in the band until his retirement from music in 2008.

In the wake of his death, many Kinks fans have been sharing memorials to Gosling, with one commenting in the band's Instagram post, "I got to see him play keys on School Boys in Disgrace tour before a retirement. Ray made announcement that John was continuing his Ballet career!" Someone else added, "Very sad news. Conolences to his family and friends. RIP John. Fly high."

Musician Ron Sexsmith wrote in a social media post, "I'm just seeing this now but John Gosling...keyboardist for The Kinks has passed away. Always loved his contribution to the band's sound." Additionally, the Kinks' publishing reps at BMG issues a statement that they too are mourning "the passing of John Gosling." The company went on to state, "John was a much-loved family man and important band member. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and worked with him." They concluded their statement, "BMG offers our deepest condolences to John's family, friends and colleagues."