Iggy Azalea Says Britney Spears Was 'Limited' During Collaboration Under Conservatorship

Despite a tough experience working with Britney Spears while the icon was under a nearly 13-year legal conservatorship, rapper Iggy Azaela wasn't deterred. In fact, she was a vocal supporter of the #FreeBritney movement, which led to Spears' conservatorship ending. In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Livr With Andy Cohen, Azalea spoke of her current relationship with the Crossroads star. "Yes, I have been in touch," Azalea said. "We talk on Instagram sometimes. She'll message me, and I'll message her back and everything." And she's eager to work with Spears, adding, "Yes, of course. My collaboration with her is always one of my favorite collaborations. I feel like... I've spoken about this before, but I just feel like there was so much we wanted to do with it, and we never got to do what we wanted to do."

Cohen asked the "Fancy" rapper to elaborate, and according to Azalea, Spears simply wanted more freedom. "Just be out more. She was so limited, obviously. Now she has the ability to do it her way 100 percent. I love Britney, and she's so much more creative than what people give her credit for. What she did with Elton [John] was so amazing and I would love to be a part of more of anything that she had to do, especially when they're 100 percent her own ideas," she explained.

In 2021, Azalea shared a #FreeBritney message on Twitter, hinting to her potentially "personally witnessing" some of the same behavior Spears referenced in her conservatorship case against her father, Jamie Spears. In her testimony, Spears alleged she was under constance watch, unable to go anywhere or do anything alone, her autonomy over her body and choices for family planning were stripped, and she there are even claims that her bedroom and private phone calls were bugged.

"She is not exaggerating or lying," Azalea wrote at the time. "I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre and trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink."