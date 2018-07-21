Bristol Palin Splits From Husband Dakota Meyer

Bristol Palin has reportedly split from husband Dakota Meyer.

TMZ reports that the couple have separated and are no longer living together.

The outlet also reports that the couple, who married in June 2016, have yet to file for divorce.

Palin, the daughter of politician Sarah Palin, has two children with Meyer, in addition to a son with ex Levi Johnston. There is no word as of yet on how the couple is managing visitation and custody of their children.

It is worth noting that Meyer shared a video with the children, 2-year-old Sailor and 9-month-old Atlee, on Monday.

TMZ also spotted several other signs on Instagram that the couple is not on good terms.

Palin and Meyer have unfollowed each other on the social media platform. Furthermore, neither of them are wearing wedding rings in recent photographs of their family.

The photos in question appear to be taken in late 2017, but there is no reported date of the couple’s separation.

In the captions of the family photos, both Palin and Meyer emphasize their children and the love they have for them.

Meyer captioned one family shot with the phrase “What matters,” and Palin captioned one of her own with the phrase “the most important.”

The family has yet to respond to the report of their split. Additionally, Palin’s representative gave no comment to TMZ when asked about the breakup.

As far as the couple’s recent whereabouts, they appear to be carrying about their normal lives.

Palin shared photo of 9-year-old son Tripp celebrating Sarah’s birthday on Sunday. As for Meyer, he was recently a guest on a podcast promoting the Hiring Our Heroes veteran employment event.