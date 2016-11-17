Brian Austin Green Brags on Megan Fox and Their Boys: ‘My Wife Makes Beautiful Babies’

(Photo: Instagram / @arent_you_that_guy)

There’s nothing better than a husband and dad who is so proud of his family.

Brian Austin Green fits the bill after sharing his first Instagram posts in 7 months, just to brag on his adorable boys and wife, Megan Fox, Us Weekly reports.

Green and Fox have three adorable boys together Noah, 4, Bodhi, 2, and newborn Journey. Green also has a 14-year-old son, Kassius, former 90210 cast mate, Vanessa Marcil, who was featured in his last Insta-post before his 31 week hiatus.

Late Wednesday night, the actor posted a photo of the couple’s middle son, Bodhi, wearing a wig with the caption, “Bodhi as a red head”

The silly photo was followed by a nostalgic snap shot of Bodhi and big brother, Noah.

Green then posted a photo of Noah, deeply focused on something out of frame, with the caption, “crazy how good looking Noah is.”

The 90210 star wrapped up his Insta-spree with one of his littlest son, Journey, and took a minute to brag on Fox saying, “my wife makes beautiful babies.”

Fox and Green went through a rough patch in Summer of 2015 when Fox filed for divorce. The couple quickly reconciled though and spent a vacation on the beach, specifically the beach where they were married six years earlier, Hawaii’s Big Island, Hualalai. They also stayed at the Four Seasons once again.

We’re happy to hear all is well with the beautiful family!