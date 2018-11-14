‘Brady Bunch’ House Makeover Secures $350K Budget From HGTV

HGTV is giving their Brady Bunch home remodel a hefty amount of money to work with.

According to planning documents obtained by The Blast, the network is currently anticipating spending more than $350,000 on the remodel of the 2,400 square foot home that served as the exterior for the Brady’s home in the Brady Bunch from 1969 to 1974.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Their plans to “restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory” include “work on the interior kitchen remodel/repair (no changes in walls or openings),” according to an application permit the network filed on Oct. 31. That project alone is adding up to cost an estimated $2,000, with the network having reportedly already hired contractors.

A separate permit filed on Nov. 5 revealed the renovations will also include expanding the home with a 40’9″ X 24’8″ ground floor addition for new kitchen and patio as well as a 8’3″ x 24’8″ covered patio. Two new bedrooms are also currently in the plans to be added on the second floor, the addition said to be 63’6″ X 24’8.”

The “major interior remodel” included in the second permit is estimated to cost $350,000. The cost of filing the two permits with the City of Los Angeles reportedly came to $19,341.

HGTV had secured the rights to the house after it went on the market in July following the deaths of the previous owners, George and Violet McCallister. The home was originally listed at $1.85 million, though in their mission to make it their own, HGTV reportedly shelled out more than $3 million, beating out NSYNC member Lance Bass. HGTV purchased the property with intentions to remodel it in a special segment dubbed A Very Brady Bunch Renovation.

“What’s so exciting about this project is that we are creating one of the most iconic homes from many of our viewers’ childhoods,” said Loren Ruch, senior vice president, HGTV programming and partnerships. “It will be the first time in history that the house from all of our memories will be created in a real brick and mortar location. It is certain to be a trip down memory lane.”

Production of the special kicked off in August. The renovations will be completed by Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, Good Bones‘ Mina Starsiak and Karen E Laine, Flea Market Flip‘s Lara Spencer, Restored by the Fords siblings Leanne and Steve Ford, and Hidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth.

Earlier this month, Brady siblings Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) reunited in front of the home for A Very Brady Renovation.

A Very Brady Renovation is scheduled to premiere September 2019.