Bradley Cooper Said Having Family Was ‘Miracle’ Prior to Breakup With Irina Shayk

Bradley Cooper said he was living his ideal family life a few months before the end of his relationship with Irina Shayk.

The couple reportedly called it quits earlier this week, with sources saying the pair are working on figuring out how to properly share custody of their daughter, Lea De Seine.

Months before, Cooper opened up about his relationship and shared having Lea and Shayk in his life was a dream come true.

“I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present,” he told NPR’s Morning Edition in September 2018 during press tour for A Star Is Born.

The breakup news came just a few days after reports surfaced the couple was struggling with their relationship.

Life & Style Magazine reported the pair had tried to make it “work for the sake of their daughter,” but their busy schedules and careers made it difficult for them to work on the relationship.

A source told press the model and the actor “never had a strong foundation to begin with,” and have “very little in common.”

With the news of the split out there, another source revealed the pair are focusing on the most important part in their lives — their daughter.

“Lea is the best thing that’s ever happened to Bradley, so he doesn’t have any regrets,” another source told In Touch. “He’ll always care about Irina, but it’s reached the point where neither of them wants to continue sacrificing their happiness to stay stuck in a bad relationship.”

Another insider said after news of the breakup first surfaced that the couple had been drifting apart for some time.

“[Irina is] not focused on the celebrity part, or on the fame — she just wants to protect her family,” the source told PEOPLE. “Bradley is very into work and is trying to take advantage of every career opportunity right now… They spent a lot of time apart.”

Another source said the pair had even tried out a separation ahead of the official breakup.

“They’ve spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off. They have a lot invested and it’s very difficult to completely walk away from,” they told E! News. “They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that’s not going to change no matter what.”