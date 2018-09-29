Gwyneth Paltrow Marries ‘American Horror Story’ Producer Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow married American Horror Story and Glee producer Brad Falchuk in an intimate ceremony at her East Hampton home Saturday.

The wedding reportedly included guests such as Jerry Seinfeld, Robert Downey Jr., Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Us Weekly, the party was held on the grounds of the actress’ East Hampton home. The celebration began Friday night with a rehearsal dinner, PEOPLE writes, at Seinfeld and his wife Jessica’s East Hampton, New York mansion, just hours after the two made last minute errands in town.

A source told the publication that “Gwyneth and Brad both look very happy.”

“They spent most of the day apart,” the source added. “Gwyneth is very involved in the wedding set up, but at the same time seems very chilled… She also seems very excited!”

Us Weekly reports the Goop founder celebrated her wedding with a bachelorette part in Cabo San Lucas back in April. Her guests included designer Stella McCartney, and reportedly were treated to lavish gift bags that contained monogrammed cover-ups, sandals and beach bags.

“They all got dressed together in their cover-ups for lunch by the beach. They were toasting Gwyneth and sharing lots of laughs,” another source told Us Weekly. “There were butlers waiting on them, bringing by beverages and answering any requests they had. The group was low-key and just close girlfriends sharing a fun few days together.”

A source told the outlet back in July that the actress as planning an intimate ceremony in New York, and both her and Falchuk’s children would have part in the ceremony.

Paltrow and Falchuk met on the set of Glee in 2014, when she made a guest appearance on the beloved Fox musical dramedy.

Back in November, the couple confirmed their engagement in a statement via Goop magazine: “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.”

Back in January, Paltrow opened up to PEOPLE about her excitement about planning the wedding.

“I’m excited about everything!” the actress told the outlet. “I’ve never had a wedding before. [Paltrow and Chris Martin eloped in 2003.] So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old.”

Paltrow was previously married to singer Chris Martin for 10 years. They share daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 12. Falchuk shares two children with ex-wife Suzanne Falchuk.

Photo credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images