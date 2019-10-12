Why Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Haven’t Actually Finalized Their Divorce Yet

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been separated since 2016, but they still aren’t officially divorced. The hold up for finalizing things is reportedly a fight over Miraval, an estate in France that they bought when they were together. The 1,200-acre property is home to a massive mansion with an adjoining vineyard.

“The sticking point is the value of Miraval,” a source told Us Weekly. “Angelina wants to be awarded the property as hers entirely because it was her idea to purchase the property to begin with.”

Pitt is reportedly not eager to give up the estate and claims he has been “more than generous with other financial elements,” according to the source. The 55-year-old actor reportedly offered Jolie a “one-time lump sum payment of $10 million.”

The property is where Pitt and Jolie officially tied the knot at a wedding in August 2014. They purchased Miraval in 2008 and reportedly paid $67 million for it. And the vineyard isn’t just for show, it is a functioning winery that creates wines under the brand Château Miraval. The wine is created in a partnership between Pitt, Jolie and winemakers Famille Perrin. They’ve created an award-winning wine with the Miraval Cotes de Provence Rosé.

The estate also has a rich musical history. Pink Floyd recorded some vocals for The Wall in the state-of-the-art studio that was built in the mansion by its previous owner, French jazz pianist Jacques Loussier.

The divorce squabbles isn’t the only problem in Pitt’s personal life right now. He has reportedly been unable to mend his relationship with his 18-year-old son, Maddox. Us Weekly reported that, “Maddox hasn’t been receptive. And for Brad, it’s a tremendous loss.” The two reportedly had a falling out after getting into a fight on a private jet in 2016, the year that Pitt and Jolie separated.

Pitt has also had a strained relationship with one of his other sons, Pax. With Maddox in South Korea at college, Pitt sees an opening to rekindle things. “With Maddox overseas, Brad is also hopeful that Pax will also be interested in reconnecting without the influence of his older brother,” the source said.

The former couple have four other kids together — Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, Vivienne, 11, and Knox, 11.