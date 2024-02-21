Lil Jon and His Wife of 20 Years Are Getting Divorced

Fresh off the excitement from joining the stage with Usher at the 2024 Super Bowl Half-Time Show, Lil Jon is opening up about a difficult time in his life. As it turns out, the "Yeah" rapper is going through a devastating divorce. The revelation came during an interview with XXL Magazine. While speaking on his new album, Total Meditation, he said the 10 tracks are intended to "relieve anxiety, boost focus and find peace." Regarding his meditation journey, Jon told the publication it's nothing new but intensified during his marital trouble: "I've always kind of meditated a little bit, but when I turned 50, started going through a lot of things," he recalled. " I started going through a divorce, I'm separated now, and all the emotions from the divorce and all that process was really getting to me. So, I found I had to start to go within to calm myself."

A rep later confirmed the news with PEOPLE Magazine, stating: "Nearly two years ago, Lil Jon and his wife Nicole decided to separate. This is an amicable split, and while Lil Jon is a public figure, his family matters will remain private at this time."

The couple, who wed in 2004, share one son, Nathan. Their destination wedding was a beachfront ceremony in n Puerto Rico, according to MTV. Nathan was born in 1998, years before their nuptials. While he's kept his family life out of the spotlight, Jon spoke with HuffPost about a then-teenage Nathan in 2014, describing him as "well-mannered and well-behaved," adding, "He's a really, really good kid."

Nathan has followed in his father's musical footsteps and works as a DJ. He works under the moniker DJ Young Slade professionally. Outside of what he learned from his dad, Nathan attended New York University where he honed his skills.

Jon and Nicole appeared on an episode of Tiny House Nation in 2017 where they tested out what it would be like to live in miniature living quarters. She praised their teamwork for getting them through the process.