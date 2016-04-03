Blake Shelton Has STRONG Reaction to Gwen Stefani’s 'SNL' Outfit
While shorts plastered with pictures of planets and stars may not be your first fashion choice, Blake Shelton certainly approved when girlfriend Gwen Stefani wore them during a recent episode of Saturday Night Live.
Hey @gwenstefani... Please wear space pants when you get back home!!! Ha!!!!— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 3, 2016
The country star tweeted a request that Stefani wear the shorts when she returned home. Stefani quickly responded that she had already packed the clothing in question.
The No Doubt front-woman wore the shorts during a skit with "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage in which the two sang a song about the trend.
"Look at my pants with the eyes in your face / My legs are covered in outer space!" Dinklage sings. Stefani adds, "My shorts are from a galaxy far, far away." Check out the skit above!
