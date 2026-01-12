Blake Shelton Reacts to Gwen Stefani Divorce Rumors

Blake Shelton is shutting down chatter about marital strife. The country music legend is responding to rumors that he and his wife, singer Gwen Stefani, are divorcing.

The beloved couple began dating in 2015 while working together on The Voice. They wed in 2021.

While co-hosting Country Countdown USA, Shelton spoke to speculation on his marriage. “I started noticing these articles popping up about ‘Blake and Gwen, they’re split up,’” Shelton said. “‘They’re not even seeing each other anymore, they’re going through a divorce.’ And then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store … ‘Oh, they’re back together again!’”

He continued: “And another week goes by and we’re not seen at the grocery store … ‘They’re divorcing.’ I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that I really go, ‘That looks so real.’ But I know I don’t even own that shirt or, ‘Whose car is that?’” Shelton says he no longer “believes anything anymore that I see on the internet.”

Last spring, Shelton told PEOPLE the secret to keeping their relationship afloat. The interview coincided with the couple’s 10-year anniversary of dating.

“It honestly does [feel like time is flying by],” he said at the time. “Some of the things that we talk about, we’re to the point in our relationship that it’s like, ‘Oh, remember what happened…’ and you realize, ‘Oh my God, that was 8 years ago!’ It’s like, how did this happen so quickly? While acknowledging that “10 years is a long time,” He also says their relationship has never stopped feeling new.

Both were previously married. Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015. Lambert has since gone on to marry Brendan McLoughlin. Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2016.