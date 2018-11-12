Blake Shelton Celebrates People’s Choice Award Win by Bringing Gwen Stefani up on Stage

Blake Shelton attended E!’s People’s Choice Awards 2018 on Sunday night to pick up the trophy for best competition show of 2018 for The Voice, first taking the stage with The Voice host Carson Daly before bringing up a special guest.

While accepting the award, Shelton pointed at girlfriend Gwen Stefani in the audience, saying, “All-time favorite coach, right there, Gwen Stefani. I love her.”

Daly chimed in, telling Stefani, “You wanna come up? Come up and say a few [words]. Come on up!”

As the audience chanted the singer’s name, Stefani made her way to the stage where she shared a hug with Shelton.

“Who would’ve thought that this country artist could land one of my oldest friends in the music business?” Daly joked to the crowd before asking Stefani if she wanted to contribute to the speech.

“Oh my God, I’m so excited to be with Blake Shelton!” she said before the country singer chimed in, “Thank you guys so much.”

“They’re gonna get a room,” Daly joked as the group prepared to leave the stage.

Shelton and Stefani also celebrated their win with a kiss, with Shelton jokingly offering one to Daly as well.

After the awards, the host offered a shoutout to Stefani on Instagram, posting a photo of the No Doubt singer on stage at the microphone alongside Shelton and Daly.

“Thank God she came on stage! We love you @gwenstefani!” Daly wrote. “Thank you all for voting for @nbcthevoice @peopleschoice award!! Thanks to our awesome crew too!”

Also during the show, Shelton used Twitter to share a selfie with Stefani, Daly and Daly’s wife, Siri Pinter.

“Having a hell of a date night!! Thank y’all so much for voting!!!!” he wrote.

Having a hell of a date night!! Thank y’all so much for voting!!!! @peopleschoice pic.twitter.com/9YugbN7Ior — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 12, 2018

Stefani commented on the snap on her own Twitter, congratulating Shelton on his win and writing, “Best date nite of my life @blakeshelton #Congrats on Your greatness gx.”

In a second tweet, she wrote, “Love these humans #goodpeople.”

In addition to his win for The Voice, Shelton was also named Country Artist of 2018.

Shelton has served as a coach on the NBC singing competition since its first season in 2011, while Stefani joined the show as a coach during Season 7 and has since coached during seasons 9 and 12.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg