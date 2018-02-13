Watch: Blake Shelton Gives Status Update on Relationship With Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been going strong for over a year now, and the singers are still just as smitten with each other as they were when they first started dating.

Shelton caught up with Today‘s Hoda Kotb in Nashville ahead of Wednesday’s CMT Awards in Nashville, and the country star did a little bit of dishing on his leading lady at Kotb’s behest.

“She’s [doing] great,” Shelton said of Stefani. “She’s sad that The Voice is over, she loves doing the show.”

What Kotb really wanted to know was how the couple was doing, with Shelton obliging, “I’m real good with her.”

“We’re just content and happy and it’s just — it’s an incredible feeling.”

He added that a typical day for the pair just involves simply hanging out.

“Our hobby is just hanging out together, you know?” he explained. “She’s my best friend.”

Shelton’s words appeared to make Kotb a bit emotional, with the host telling the singer, “You know what happened? Your eyes went really soft when you said it…because it’s real.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @hypervocal