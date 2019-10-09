Blake Shelton’s ‘Dating a Coworker’ Video Heats up Twitter Responses

Blake Shelton knows a thing or two about dating a co-worker. Just hours after NBC announced his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, would not be returning to The Voice Season 18, the country crooner shared a video reflecting on what it has been like to date his co-coach, and the comments quickly rolled in.

“Oh, being in a relationship with a co-worker, I do know something about that,” Shelton says in the clip. “For me, it’s trying to be good at my job, but at the same time trying to act like I don’t really care and I’m really rooting for her and ‘Oh my god, your team is so good.’ Meanwhile, I know there’s no chance she has to win this thing.”

The humorous confession that there is some friendly competition, regardless of whether or not Stefani realizes it, drew plenty of laughs from the couple’s fans.

“Aww, you guys are just the cutest thing!” one person wrote.

“I love the two of you together!” added another. “You and the other judges antics make the show!”

“Love the way you are with Gwen. You guys make such a sweet couple,” praised a third.

“This clip makes me laugh but I truly admire and enjoy both Blake and Gwen each in their own way!!” added a fourth.

“Your (sic) such a sweetheart!!!” wrote another. “[Blake Shelton] and [Gwen Stefani] y’all work good together!!!”

Fans of The Voice have watched Shelton and Stefani’s relationship play out on screen for years. Their romance was kick started after they met via the signing competition in 2015 following both of their respective divorces – Shelton from fellow country star Miranda Lambert and Stefani from Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale. Speaking in her cover story for SHAPE‘s November Issue, the No Doubt singer reflected on their relationship as they approach their four-year anniversary.

“I feel as if I spent the last four years healing — you know, trying to build my life again,” Stefani said. “Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Stefani will continue coaching throughout the current Season 17, with Nick Jonas joining in Season 18 in spring 2020.