Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Get ‘Schooled’ by Food Network Chefs

It’s no secret that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are huge fans of cooking, and the pair picked up even more tips for their arsenal after spending some time with chefs Adam and Jackie Sappington over the weekend.

Both Lively and Reynolds shared snaps of the occasion to Instagram, expressing their love for the two chefs on the social media platform.

“Spent the weekend getting schooled by @thecountrycat’s Adam and Jackie Sappington, the obscenely charming and funny chefs from @foodnetwork,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself, Lively, the Sappingtons and their two sons. “If anybody’s looking for them, they’re handcuffed to my stove until the next olympics.”

“I’ll raise their two boys as if they were my own—which, frankly, is a terrible thing for all involved,” he added.

Lively was just as enamored with the chefs as her husband, sharing a photo of herself and the couple posing with their latest cookbook, Heartlandia.

“I know SUPER famous people,” she wrote. “#BestChefsInTheWest @thecountrycat.”

The Sappingtons recently appeared on an episode of Chopped where they created dishes like buttermilk-fried rocky mountain oysters and Canadian bacon chocolate-toffee bark, E! News shares. The duo also owns The Country Cat in Portland, Oregon.