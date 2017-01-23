Blac Chyna Wears Her Engagement Ring as She Celebrates New Year’s Eve With Rob Kardashian

A video posted by Roblac (@roblac_) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:58am PST

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian celebrated the New Year together!

Chyna wore her engagement ring out to dinner with Kardashian on Saturday, Dec. 31, Us Weekly reports. The couple posted multiple Snapchat videos of their night.

“Happy New Years 2017 from @robkardashian and I!” Chyna, 28, captioned a video on Instagram.

Kardashian, 29, wore his signature outfit — a baseball cap and black T-shirt, while Chyna dressed up in a plunging white halterneck dress and statement chandelier earrings.

Their date night comes days after their brief split just before Christmas. While the pair appears to be back together and excited for the New Year, Rob had a diabetes health scare on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and was rushed to the hospital.

