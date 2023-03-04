Avril Lavigne and Tyga Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors in Wake of Mod Sun Breakup

Avril Lavigne isn't crying over her broken engagement from Mod Sun. a little over a week after their split was confirmed, the "Complicated" singer was seen with "Rack City" rapper and Kylie Jenner's infamous ex, Tyga, at Leonardo DiCaprio's party. While TMZ paps believe it was clear they were together, the two tried to stay far away from cameras. But according to sources, Lavigne and Mod's breakup happened weeks ago. They became engaged in 2022.

A source told Us Weekly: "They got to know each other on a deeper level and found out it didn't work out, and they quietly ended things," adding they were estranged for months. Mod took to Instagram to reflect on how difficult news of the split has been, writing, "In 1 week my entire life completely changed. I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken."

He added: "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."

Before the split with Mod was publicized, she and Tyga were seen getting cozy in the parking lot at NOBU after a dinner out with friends. They later left in the same car. Now, they are hanging out in Paris, the City of Love.

Tyga's relationship with Jenner lasted about three years before their final split in 2018, with her moving on quickly to Travis Scott, and having their first child together. They've since added a son to their family but split after.

Before Jenner, Tyga dated Blac Chyna, a former friend of the Kardashian family. They have a son. Chyna notoriously moved on to Rob Kardashian and had a daughter before their contentious split.