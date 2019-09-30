Bindi Irwin Teases Wedding Dress With New Photo Ahead of Nuptials With Chandler Powell

Ahead of her wedding to fiancé Chandler Powell, Bindi Irwin has said yes to the dress! The Animal Planet star and conservationist, 21, took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans a sneak peek at the gown she will be wearing down the aisle when she and Powell tie the knot at a later date.

“I said yes to the dress,” Irwin captioned the photo, which showed the white lace sleeve of her gown as well as her custom engagement ring, along with a diamond ring emoji.

Powell, of course, couldn’t help but comment, writing, “I can’t wait” along with three red heart emojis, adding in a second comment that Irwin is “going to be so beautiful.”

The sweet post generated plenty of excitement from fans, many of whom stated that they can’t wait to see her full wedding ensemble.

Irwin said yes to the dress just two months after Powell dropped to one knee at the Australia Zoo gardens on Irwin’s 21st birthday, asking her to take the next step in their relationship after six years of dating.

“July 24th 2019 [heart emoji] On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” Irwin captioned a photo from the engagement that was taken by her younger brother Robert. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!”

In the weeks since that big day, Irwin has been “in planning mode,” according to Robert, who spoke to Access not long after the engagement announcement. Although details of her big day are few and far between, Irwin has confirmed that her younger brother will step in to fill the role that her late father Steve Irwin is unable to: walk her down the aisle. Confirming her brother’s role in the wedding, Irwin wrote that Robert “has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter.”

Irwin and Powell have been dating since 2014, when they began a long-distance relationship after Powell visited the Australia Zoo with his family from Florida. They communicated through letters until he eventually moved to Australia after graduating.