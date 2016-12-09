Bindi Irwin Shares Bittersweet Goodbye Message to Boyfriend Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin’s boyfriend Chandler Powell is heading back to the United States so she shared a bittersweet goodbye for him.

“You are flying back to the USA today,” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote alongside a photo of the pari cuddled up. “Dropping you off at the airport & waving goodbye, it never gets easier. Thank you for the most wonderful adventures these last few months.”

The couple has been in a long distance relationship since 2013 since Irwin lives and works in Australia and Powell is studying in the states.

“We even got to celebrate your 20th birthday here in Australia together, hiking through the Great Dividing Range! I’ve known you since you were 16 and every day, from the very first day I met you, you’ve been my sunshine,” she continued in the heartfelt message. “I will see you again soon! Thank you for everything, you always make me smile, no matter how far apart we may be. Have fun while you’re away, go find lots of manatees in Florida for me! I miss you so much already. You really do mean the world to me.”

Three weeks ago she wished him a happy birthday with another sweet post.

“For 20 years you have brought endless amounts of light into this world. I am thankful every day to have you in my life,” she said.